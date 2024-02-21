Recommended Videos

Fans of extraction shooters will find a new game to love or hate in Level Zero: Extraction, which puts a strange new spin on the genre. Those who sign up for the game’s beta can try it out early, but they’ll need to get in quickly if they want a chance to play.

The extraction shooter genre has grown in recent years to offer players more variety in their games. Be it an entire game based around picking up loot and escaping an intense match against others or working together with a team in a game mode such as Call of Duty: MW3 Zombies Mode to complete missions and extract rare resources for the next run. Level Zero: Extraction has a new take on the genre, and players are able to try it out early during the game’s beta.

Related: Is Modern Warfare 3 Zombies PvP? Other Players on Map, Explained

How to Sign up for the Level Zero: Extraction Beta

Image via DOGHOWL Games

To sign up for the Level Zero: Extraction beta, fans need to visit the game’s Steam page and request access to the next playtest. This will send a request to the development team, and they’ll respond by giving players access to the beta when it’s up and running. The beta is only running on PC via Steam, so there’s no PS4 or PS5 version for fans to hop into.

Fans won’t receive access to the beta if the game’s playtest is already at maximum capacity. While working on a title, developers like to stress test the servers a game will be running on, but they don’t like to overload them before launch day. That’s when situations like players in Helldivers 2 ran into with servers occur.

However, when these stress tests come to an end, developers often open up the floodgates and invite every fan who requested access to the playtest to join in for a day or so. This gives the developer a chance to check how many players its servers can cope with and where bottlenecks appear.

This means that if players don’t get into the Level Zero: Extraction playtest right away, they might get in at a later date. There’s also the possibility that a second playtest will be put together, giving fans a second chance to try the game out alongside many more players in the future.

Understanding Level Zero: Extraction

In Level Zero: Extraction, players take on the role of mercenaries working for corporations worldwide who want to take research performed in a shady scientific research facility. The goal is to acquire data and extract it alive.

However, groups of other players also out for the same data will compete with anyone who stands in their way, killing them to get it. In addition, some players will take on the role of mutants hidden away in the facility, and all they want to do is kill the humans invading their space looking for data.

Level Zero: Extraction combines survival horror with PvP shooter elements and a climactic extraction mechanic to make for missions that are constantly stressful. The adrenaline never lets up, even when players feel that they’re safe and can leave.