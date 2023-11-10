Is Modern Warfare 3 Zombies PvP? Other Players on Map, Explained

When you load up a game of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ), you might have noticed that you’ll always have other players on the map with you. That’s got a lot of people wondering: is Zombies in Modern Warfare 3 PvP? Here’s what you need to know.

Does Zombies Have PvP in CoD MW3?

The short answer is no, Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode does not have any PvP functionality. Instead, it as a PvE experience that is intended to be enjoyed with friends or other players in co-op, but can be technically enjoyed as a solo experience.

The other players on the map will also be facing off against the undead horde, as well as the other AI enemies, but players can’t deal damage to or fight one another.

The confusion appears to have arisen due to the fact that you’ll always have other players on the map with you in MWZ. Even if a player disables ‘Squad Fill’ when setting up a zombies game, they’ll be put onto a map with other players doing their own thing.

It’s then down to you to decide whether you want to just play solo, or try and band up with other players to try and survive that little bit longer.

How to See Other Players’ Locations

If you’re looking to find some other players to link up with, open up the map by pressing the View button on Xbox, touchpad on PlayStation or Tab on PC. You’ll then see blue arrows dotted all around the map.

Image Source: Activision via Gamepur

Should You Team Up with Other Players?

That’s a question that comes down entirely to personal preference. If you’re wanting to try and survive for as long as possible, then you’ll want to find other players and join up with them. However, if you’re more about testing your zombie-killing prowess riding solo, then you’ll want to just give other players a wide berth so they don’t inadvertently make things easier for you by gunning any of those animated corpses down.

How to Join a Squad in MW3 Zombies

If you stumble upon another team and find yourself getting incredibly overwhelmed, you can press and hold up on the d-pad of your controller and select the ‘Request to Join Nearby Squad’ in the bottom right segment on the interaction wheel that appears on-screen.

Image Source: Activision via Gamepur

Alternatively, if you’re already in a squad and want to invite another player to join your rag-tag team, you can select the ‘Invite Nearby Players to Join Your Squad.’

That's everything you need to know on whether or not Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is PvP.