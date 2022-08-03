Meet your maker is a multiplayer first person builder and shooter title from Behaviour Interactive. The game is set to launch at some point in 2023, but ahead of that launch, there will be a closed alpha playtest. This should give the developer a chance to work out any bugs and flaws in the system that it hasn’t been able to catch so far. It will also show how people like to play the game instead of how the developer thinks people will like to play it. This guide explains how to sign up for the Meet Your Maker closed alpha playtest so you don’t miss out.

How do you sign up for the Meet Your Maker closed alpha playtest?

To sign up for the Meet Your Maker closed alpha playtest, you need to visit the game’s official website. Once there, need to follow the instructions to sign up for the closed alpha playtest, inputting your details where requested. Invites to the playtest will be sent out on a weekly basis for two months once it has started. So even if you don’t get an invite to start playing on the first day the playtest is live, you could get one over the coming weeks.

When does the closed alpha playtest for Meet Your Maker start?

The closed alpha playtest for Meet Your Maker starts on August 23. You can sign up for a chance to participate any time leading up to the date but also for two months after. This is because, as we’ve mentioned above, invitations to participate will be sent out weekly. If you don’t get in on the first wave, or don’t even sign up before the playtest starts, it’s still worth signing up for a chance to get in early and try out Behaviour Interactive’s new multiplayer title before its public launch.

