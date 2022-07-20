Behaviour Beyond is developer Behaviour Interactive’s major showcase event where it highlights the games and projects it’s been working on. The event is packed with exclusive reveals for all Behaviour Interactive games, like Dead by Daylight, as well as announcements for other titles and tie-ins. This guide explains how to watch Behaviour Beyond 2022 so you don’t miss a thing.

When is Behaviour Beyond 2022?

Behaviour Beyond 2022 takes place on August 3 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM BST. While these timings don’t work that well for every region, they’re a good middle point for all Dead by Daylight fans worldwide. The community is now so large that one timezone can’t be prioritized over another.

Where to watch Behavior Beyond 2022

You can watch Behaviour Beyond on the Behaviour Interactive Twitch and YouTube channels. The livestream will take place on both sites, though Twitch is usually a little ahead of YouTube because it’s a dedicated streaming platform. If you miss the event altogether, it’s better to watch it on YouTube because that video will be a direct recording of the livestream from the day.

What will be shown at Behaviour Beyond 2022?

While there will be a lot of news broadcast during Behaviour Beyond 2022, the main thing that fans are excited about is the reveal of Resident Evil: Project W. This was teased by the developer earlier in the year, but no one knows what it is. Obviously, it’s related to Resident Evil, but it could be a new game, a new Killer and Survivor combo in a Dead by Daylight Chapter, or something completely different. We’ll only know for sure once the project’s name has been fully explained during the showcase.