How to sign up for the Street Fighter 6 Round 2 Beta

It’s only been a couple of months since the Street Fighter 6 closed beta and Capcom already has another one prepared for this month. While it’s still not a public beta that anyone can just hop into, Capcom is accepting sign ups until December 11 so, if you missed out on the last beta, you have another shot at getting to try the game out.

The application process is mostly simple, but here’s a run down of what you need to do, as well as a few extra details you need to know before signing up.

Before we continue on, though, if you already got to play the first beta in October, you don’t need to do anything. Capcom has confirmed that everyone who participated in the first beta will receive automatic access to the second one.

Set up a Capcom ID

If you’ve not already done so, you’ll need to make yourself a Capcom ID. This is an account that can be used across Capcom’s games and services, and it is mandatory if you want to play the Street Fighter 6 beta. Setting one up is fairly easy and we already have a guide you can view here which explains how the process works.

Link your Capcom ID with your platform account

Once you’re signed into your Capcom ID account, you’ll need to scroll down to a section called external account links. From there, you can simply link your account to the account of your platform of choice — PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam. You can also achieve this via Capcom’s sign up page for the beta.

Capcom stresses that your Capcom ID and platform account must be linked before you apply for the beta. Apparently, this is because, during the first beta, some people were found selling their beta codes so this step is meant to help prevent others from doing it.

Once that’s done, all you need to do is hit the Apply button at the bottom of the sign up page. If you’re selected to participate, you’ll receive an email on December 14.

Just so you know, you don’t need to apply straight away to improve your chances. Capcom will be randomly selecting participants via a lottery so this isn’t a ‘first come, first served’ situation. It’s also increased the number of total spots in order to accommodate all the players returning from the first beta as well as new sign ups.