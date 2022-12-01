All characters available in the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test #2

Who’s ready for round two? Street Fighter 6 is getting a second closed beta in mid-December, giving players another chance to get hands on with several modes and characters. If you’re wondering who’s on the roster for this round, we’ve got you covered. There’s also some important info about signing up for the beta if you haven’t already.

Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test #2 — All Playable Characters

The final release of Street Fighter 6 will have 18 playable characters, but for the second closed beta test, your selection is limited to eight. It’s a good mix of veterans and new faces, and you can see the full list below. Remember that you can also make your own custom character as part of the game’s Battle Hub. Be on the lookout for some real monsters coming out of that character creator.

Chun-Li

Guile

Jaime

Juri

Ken

Kimberly

Luke

Ryu Image via Capcom

Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test #2 — Dates & How To Sign Up

Now that you know who you can play as, you’re going to want to know when you can jump in. The Street Fighter Closed Beta Test #2 will run for four days, from December 16 through December 19. That will give players a nice extended weekend to try out the second beta and all the changes from the first, including bug fixes and fighter adjustments. The beta sign-up process is also a bit different this time: you’ll need to have your Capcom ID and platform account linked before applying.

Street Fighter 6 Release Date & Platforms

As for the Street Fighter 6 release date, we don’t have anything definite just yet. At the moment, the game is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023. It’s headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and it will support crossplay between all three platforms. The same applies to the beta.