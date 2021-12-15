How to sit on a bench at House with Greenery in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has several location, many of which play into the game’s daily and weekly challenges. Some of those challenges revolve around sitting on a bench in a specific location, but it isn’t easy to know where every bench in the game is and how to sit on them. This guide explains how to sit on the bench at House with Greenery, so you can collect those stars and move on to the next challenge.

Drop on House with Greenery and walk

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to drop on House with Greenery to make this work, so try only to do this in a solo match. Otherwise, you’ll have two other players to contend with. The bench in House with Greenery is located in the bottom-left of the location. If you start at the main house and follow the path through the rusty metal out of the area, then you’ll find it next to the shack with the jukebox inside.

The bench is blue, and you need to stand next to it and press the interaction icon to sit on it. Once you have, you’ll complete any challenges linked with it when you end the current match. Note that you can’t sit on a bench if you’re in the storm because you’ll be outside of the playable area and taking damage. You’ll need to try again in the next round if this happens.