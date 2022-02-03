How to smash a football in Forza Horizon 5

Among one of the tasks that the Forza Horizon 5 team will ask for its player base to complete is smash a football. Football, or soccer, depending on what part of the world you are from, is a widely popular sport from an international perspective. That applies not just to many European, Central American, and South American countries, but also to Mexico, the home of Forza Horizon 5. The Forza development team made sure to incorporate the sport of football into FH5, as users can smash footballs with cars.

But how exactly can one find a football in Forza Horizon 5? Footballs in Forza Horizon 5 can actually be found in a very familiar destination.

In order to hit a football in Forza Horizon, you’ll need to find one first. To find a football, head to the center of the map, and head into the El Estadio Horizon. El Estadio Horizon is a part of the Horizon Mexico festival, and it is home to a, as one might expect, a football pitch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Right in the middle of the field is a football, or soccer ball, depending on preference. Head towards the center of the pitch, and much like with other objects that have needed to be smashed in Forza Horizon 5, accelerate right through it.