How to smash Donut collectibles in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout Forza Horizon 5’s lifespan, Turn 10 has added a number of unique collectibles to the area surrounding the Horizon Festival home site. These objects include piñatas, dinosaurs, barrels, and now donuts. A new Forza Horizon 5 challenge that went live on November 17 tasked drivers with smashing blow-up Donuts, to make progress in the game’s weekly playlist. How can you find these donuts? Let’s go over where you need to go.

How to smash Donuts in Forza Horizon 5

Donut collectibles — which are nothing more than inflatable donuts — in Forza Horizon 5 can be found on the Motorway. For those who don’t know where the Motorway is, it’s the long highway that runs through the entire region and from west to east. Here’s where the Motorway can be found, noted by the blue highlight across the map:

These inflatable donuts have been added to Mexico as part of the Donut Media series. The second week of the Series playlist tasked drivers with finding and hitting 10 donuts that are strewn on the road. However, keep in mind that donuts can be found on the side of the road. You’ll need to keep an eye out on both sides, as there are donuts on the road going east and westbound. Plus, these donuts are found throughout the entire strip of the Motorway. If you can’t find any in the location where you are situated, just drive either to the east or west to find these coveted collectibles.

Fortunately, it doesn’t matter which car you use to smash these collectibles, so just use whichever of the 534 you want. There are a ton of cars out there to earn. If you’re trying to own them all, we’d recommend getting these donut challenges finished quickly so that you can get out there and rack up Wheelspins to earn new cars.