Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Autumn playlist – How to solve #MOPOWABABY Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
Starting looking for this week’s Collectible.
The second week of the Donut Media playlist in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived. This week includes a fresh week of new challenges, as well as a new Collectible that can be found somewhere in Mexico. So, where you can find it, and how do you complete everything else? Let’s take a look.
All Donut Media Autumn playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2002 BMW M3-GTR
- Drive five miles in M3-GTR
- Earn a Daredevil Skill in M3-GTR
- Earn nine Stars at PR stuns in M3-GTR
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Win a Street Racing event in any Mustang
- Complete any Horizon Arcade in a Sports Utility Heroes vehicle
- Earn a total of 150 MPH (241.5 KM/H) in any Hot Hatch
- Earn a Trading Pain Skill in Guanajuato
- Play an Event Blueprint in a Classic Sports Car
- Drive five miles (eight KM) in Horizon Open Racing
- Win a Cross Country event in any ‘C’ class vehicle
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Bumper 2 Bumper” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Mini JCW Buggy)
- Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete Speed Zone challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Ariel Atom, Dodge Durango, and 1992 Honda NSX-R and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2017 RAM 2500 at the Sierra Verde Dam (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts)
- Collectibles – Smash 10 Donuts across the Motorway (rewards are 2016 911 GT3 RS and 2 pts.)
Monthly Challenges
- Complete Donut Media story (rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.)
- Monthly Rivals (Playa Azul Circuit Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
- Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is 5 pts.)
Twenty points are needed for the Morris Traveller. Forty points will yield the Ferrari 599 GTO.
These challenges will end on November 24.