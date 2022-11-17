Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Autumn playlist – How to solve #MOPOWABABY Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

The second week of the Donut Media playlist in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived. This week includes a fresh week of new challenges, as well as a new Collectible that can be found somewhere in Mexico. So, where you can find it, and how do you complete everything else? Let’s take a look.

Related: How many cars are in Forza Horizon 5?

All Donut Media Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2002 BMW M3-GTR

Drive five miles in M3-GTR

Earn a Daredevil Skill in M3-GTR

Earn nine Stars at PR stuns in M3-GTR

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Win a Street Racing event in any Mustang

Complete any Horizon Arcade in a Sports Utility Heroes vehicle

Earn a total of 150 MPH (241.5 KM/H) in any Hot Hatch

Earn a Trading Pain Skill in Guanajuato

Play an Event Blueprint in a Classic Sports Car

Drive five miles (eight KM) in Horizon Open Racing

Win a Cross Country event in any ‘C’ class vehicle

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Bumper 2 Bumper” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Mini JCW Buggy)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Mini JCW Buggy) Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Ariel Atom, Dodge Durango, and 1992 Honda NSX-R and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2017 RAM 2500 at the Sierra Verde Dam (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 2017 RAM 2500 at the Sierra Verde Dam (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts) Collectibles – Smash 10 Donuts across the Motorway (rewards are 2016 911 GT3 RS and 2 pts.)

Monthly Challenges

Complete Donut Media story (rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.)

(rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.) Monthly Rivals (Playa Azul Circuit Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is 5 pts.)

Twenty points are needed for the Morris Traveller. Forty points will yield the Ferrari 599 GTO.

These challenges will end on November 24.