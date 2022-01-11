How to smash taco carts in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, various objects will be in the crosshairs of your vehicles. One of these objects is the taco cart, and there are quite a few of said carts across Mexico in FH5. Taco carts will need to be destroyed at various points of your Forza Horizon 5 journey, as doing so will help with completing challenges. So, what do these carts look like and how can you break them to bits? Let’s take a look.

Taco carts can be found in various places throughout the Forza Horizon 5 map. The trick here, though, is to go to more concentrated and populated places in order to find the carts.

Cities like Mulege and Guanajuato both have taco carts featured throughout the streets. These carts have a gray base, and an umbrella attached that has light blue, yellow, and light red coloring on it.

Locating these carts is the hard part. Smashing, on the other hand, is pretty simple once you get the hang of playing Forza Horizon 5. To smash the carts with a car, just line up the object with the body of the car. Then, use the left stick to direct the car, and accelerate with RT/R2 to barrel through the cart.