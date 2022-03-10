How to smash tank piñatas in Forza Horizon 5

For Series 5, the Forza Horizon 5 team tasked players with destroying yet another unique object in Mexico: the tank piñata. This object looks innocent, but like traditional piñatas, it needs to be destroyed. Doing so will help toward completing Accolade challenges, as well as toward the Series 5 Pass and any future playlists that feature these little objects. So, how can you destroy tank pinatas in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s go over what you should do.

To smash tank piñatas, Forza players should either compete in the Horizon Arcade or find a race in the EventLab that allows players to destroy these objectives. Preferably, go with the latter. Alternatively, users can create their own race in the EventLab, but just finding an event that has already been made will be faster.

To go to the EventLab, enter the Pause menu. From here, go to Creative Lab -> EventLab -> Event Blueprints.

Users can either search “tank piñatas” in the search bar or look at the ‘Trending Today’ tab to look for piñata-themed races. Finding one shouldn’t be too much of a problem. If you are having difficulties, however, a Share Code that should get the job done is 997 639 181.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve found a race, enter and begin the event. All you’ll have to do from here is locate the piñatas on the course and smash into them with your car.