How to Solve All Motherboard Debugging Puzzles in Thelxie’s Adventure Genshin Impact Event

Players will be able to solve all the motherboard puzzles in the Thelxie’s Adventures Genshin Impact Event.

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Motherboard puzzle

The current event in Genshin Impact, Thelxie’s Adventure, has multiple puzzles and challenges that the player must complete to reap the rewards. The first puzzle introduced is helping Freminet debug the adorable Thelxie’s motherboard.

Once players start the event, every day new motherboard puzzles are unlocked for the player to solve. In this puzzle, players must link the Thelxie to the corresponding lightbulb. Each puzzle increases in difficulty by adding another Thelxie to the mix and testing player’s timing. If you are struggling with a puzzle, we have the answers for you.

Day 1: Motherboard Puzzles 1 & 2

These two puzzles are definitely the easiest since they introduce the mechanics. Players can challenge themselves by finding the solution with the least amount of circuit pieces used. The most important things to consider when solving all the puzzles are the following.

  • Note where Thelxie and the lightbulb are
  • See how many circuit pieces are available
  • Players can drag a circuit piece in a direction to make it curve
  • Timing is key when pressing the button for the switching paths

The solutions to the first two puzzles are the following.

Motherboard Puzzle 1

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Motherboard puzzle
Motherboard Puzzle 2

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Motherboard puzzle
Day 2: Motherboard Puzzles 3 – 5

The next few puzzles unlock after about 24 hours. The timing element is introduced here.

Motherboard Puzzle 3

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Motherboard puzzle
Motherboard Puzzle 4

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Motherboard puzzle
Motherboard Puzzle 5

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Motherboard puzzle
Day 3: Motherboard Puzzles 6 – 8

The last three puzzles are much more difficult to solve. Time the Thelxies’ paths by making the pathways less direct but be careful of how many circuit pieces are available.

Motherboard Puzzle 6

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Motherboard puzzle
Motherboard Puzzle 7

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Motherboard puzzle
Motherboard Puzzle 8

Genshin Impact Thelxie's Adventures Motherboard puzzle
