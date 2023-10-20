How to Solve Astoria’s Prowler Stash Electric Panel Puzzle in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 webshoots a bunch of new collectibles and puzzles your way, and Prowler Stashes is just one of them. After rendezvousing around Manhattan for a while, Miles gets a call from Uncle Aaron. The Prowler’s rare tech is hidden away all over the map, and it’s up to you to solve each puzzle to get some goodies. In Astoria, only one Prowler Stashed has a puzzle to crack. To complete Astoria’s Prowler Stash puzzle in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, all 4 Electric Panels must be deactivated before time runs out.

Electric Panel Locations for Astoria’s Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Prowler Stash in Astoria, the usual environmental puzzle must be solved by scanning the rooftops of the black building with L2. Once the green particles have been spotted and balanced with L2 and R2, it usually would be time to yank those doors open.

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Review – A Brilliant Superhero Adventure

However, to solve the Astoria Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, four Electric Panels need to be powered up. Here is every Electric Panel location to complete this puzzle:

Electric Panel Location How to Find Electric Panel Right next to the black door is the first Electric Panel. Climb the rooftop above the first electric panel to find the second Electric Panel location. Climb the rooftop above the second Electric Panel and hug the square building to the right to find the third Electric Panel on the side. Turn around and climb to the top of the tallest building within the purple holo barrier range. The fourth Electric Panel to complete this Prowler Stash puzzle is stuck to a wall in front of Central Park.

Keep in mind that all Electric Panels must be activated relatively quickly, or they will begin to shut off one by one. This doesn’t mean you’ve failed the puzzle; you’ll just need to start over. Or, at the very least, reactivate the Electric Panels that have lost power in the way.

If you’re a bit of a slowpoke like me, you’ll want to scout the area to spot every Electric Panel and then start the puzzle.

With all four Electric Panels activated, head back and grab all the rare Prowler tech you can get your spidey, sticky hands on.