How to Solve Chinatown’s EMF Experiment Puzzle in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

After getting your dream job at EMF in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, some on-the-field assignments will become available all over the map. Chinatown’s EMF Experiment requires you to collect some plant samples, splice some genes, and find a non-environmentally-destructive watering method. Trust me, it’s more complicated than it looks.

These side activities do a fantastic job of switching things up every now and now. To solve EMF Experiments puzzles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you must chase wasps and rats in Central Park, power up flying turbines, and solve complex, interlocking puzzles. In this guide, we’ll go over how to solve Chinatown’s EMF Experiment puzzle.

Chinatown EMF Experiment: How to Collect Specimens in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The first step to solving this puzzle is to collect some exemplary plant specimens. By pressing R3, the plant roots will be highlighted in orange. Just like it happens with cable lines or pipelines in other missions. Here’s where each plant can be found:

There’s a weed growing by a wall just underneath the EMF console’s floor.

A fruity vine growing on the wall in front of the water tank, to the console’s left.

A flowery plant growing on the opposite side of the water tank.

These three samples will be enough to start Chinatown’s EMF Experiment. Head back to the EMF console to bring them together.

Chinatown EMF Experiment: How to Solve the Plant Attributes Puzzle in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

To solve this EMF Experiment puzzle, the lines to the hexagon’s sides must be the same as its adjacent hexagon. Even if you manage to accomplish just that, there’s a second rule you can’t forget: There must be two leaf specimens for it to work. My first attempt had perfectly aligned hexagons but just one leaf. Clearly, I had to rearrange some items before I could continue.

The pattern in the picture above should work fine to solve Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 EMF Experiment puzzle in Chinatown.

Chinatown EMF Experiment: How to Patch all Broken Pipes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Once the puzzle has been solved, climb up the platform before the tank and press L1 + R1 to get the water flowing.

However, as it turns out, the pipes can’t handle that much power. You’ll have to web all the pipes leaking to complete Chinatown’s EMF Experiment.

Most of them can be found on this same rooftop. But there are a couple that need a bit of work:

Broken Pipe Location How to Find Broken Pipes There’s one leaking pipe behind a cart. To access it, pull the cart with L1 + R1. After that, you’ll be able to web the leak just fine. Another of the leaking pipes is behind some boxes and crates. To reach it, break and throw everything that’s covering it. The last of the sneaky pipes won’t be anywhere around the rooftop. Instead, you’ll find it on the wall below the EMF console.

After all pipes have been fixed, the rooftop’s drip irrigation system will work just fine. Congrats, you’ve just made Manhattan a little greener.