There are plenty of puzzles and secrets for you to discover as you explore the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy. Among these puzzles are the ones found in the Hall of Herodiana. To complete them, you must have a mastery of both the Depulso and Accio spells. While all of the puzzles in the hall have their difficulties, none are as bad as the final puzzle. The third Hall of Herodiana puzzle will confuse you and make you question your magic potential. This guide will show you how to solve Herodiana Puzzle 3 in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to solve the Depulso Room 3 puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Sophronia Franklin will meet you in the Astronomy Tower. Speak to her and she will tell you about the Hall of Herodiana. Once you find the entrance, you will be confronted with three puzzles with the third and final one being the most difficult of them all. Get ready to have both Accio and Depulso equipped. If you haven’t unlocked Depulso, you can learn it from Professor Sharp.

When you enter the third puzzle room, you will have only one moveable double block to solve it with. Remember that there is a reset orb in the room that you can hit should you need it at any point. Start by going to the right side of the room and using Accio to move the double block to the right side wall. Then use Depulso to push the double block into the stationary block with the reset orb.

Jump over to the stationary blocks along the left wall of the room. Once there, use Accio on the double block to move it from the right side of the room to the left side. The double block should hit between the two sets of stationary blocks along the left wall.

Use the double block to cross over to where the stationary blocks jut out of the wall halfway in the room across from where the reset orb is. Once there, hit the reset orb to move the double block back to the start position.

With the room reset, use Accio to pull the double block to the far end of the room. It will hit the wall just under where the exit door is located.

Use Accio once more to pull the double block toward you. It will slide under the stationary wall blocks in front of you on the left side of the room. Use Accio one final time to pull the double block into the small space between you and the stationary blocks leading to the exit.

With the area filled, use the double block to climb up on the stationary blocks and reach the exit to the room.