Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various quests for you to take on with many of them being for your fellow classmates. As you progress through the game, more and more tasks will appear. One such task is the Hall or Herodiana quest for Sophronia Franklin. She wants you to track down the Hall of Herodiana that is hidden within the walls of Hogwarts castle and complete the puzzles within. This guide will show you how to complete the Hall of Herodiana in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hall of Herodiana walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can obtain this quest, you will first need to learn the Depulso spell from Professor Sharp by completing his assignments and progress through the story to the point where you have completed your first beasts class. Once you have completed these tasks, you can find Sophronia next to the charms classroom in the Astronomy Wing of the castle.

Talk to Sohpronia and she will tell you about the Hall of Herodiana. After the conversation, go to the bottom floor of the Astronomy Wing and locate the mark on the wall that looks like a button. Use the Depulso spell on the button to cause the wall to shift and open up, revealing the doorway to the Hall of Herodiana.

Once inside, you will need to complete a set of puzzles that progressively get more difficult as you go through the hall. Follow the hall until you find the first puzzle room with two large blocks in it. This room is simple. All you need to do is push the blocks against the wall using Depulso and use them to climb up to the door.

The second room gets a little more complicated. There are two blocks in this room, a double and a single block. Start by using Accio on the single block on the left side to pull it toward the door you came from. This will get the block out of the way. Next, use Accio on the double block to slide it over to where the single block was. Finally, use Depulso on the double block to push it toward the door to leave. This will allow you to climb up and go through the next door. If at any time you need to reset the puzzle, hit the glowing orb in the back corner of the room with a basic magic attack.

The final puzzle can be a bit tricky and requires a few extra steps. In this room, there is one double block that you can move. Start by using Accio to pull the block over to the right side of the room. Then, use Depulso to push the block into the wall section holding the reset. After that, use Accio once more to move the block into the gap between the wall sections on the left side of the room. Use the block to bridge the gap to the wall section on the left that you can stand on then reset the puzzle.

With the puzzle reset, you should be standing on the side of the room where the wall juts out across from the reset orb. Use Accio to pull the block to the side of the room where the exit is. From there, pull the block once more toward the left wall where you are. It should fill the hole that remains and allow you to jump to the exit.

With all of the puzzle completed, you should have all of the pieces of Herodiana’s famous clothing set. Bring the clothing back to Sophronia near the charms classroom. Show Sophronia the outfit to complete the quest.