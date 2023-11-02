How To Solve ‘High Ground’ Puzzle In The Talos Principle 2 (N1 Puzzle 4)

The Talos Principle 2 likes to throw new items and different ways for you to interact with the puzzles in this world. The High Ground Puzzle in N1 teaches you how to get familiar with the Control ability, but can throw a twist in the mix if you’re not careful.

High Ground will see you take Control of two other bodies while stacking items to get to the Progress Wheel at a higher elevation. However, you might find yourself short if you don’t have things in the right order. Here is how to solve the High Ground Puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How To Complete High Ground – N1 Puzzle 4

High Ground is Puzzle 4 in the Desolate Island (N1) region in The Talos Principle 2. The N1 area makes use of the Control ability, which allows you to switch between and take over another body – or multiple – in the area to solve puzzles. Generally, the first few tests in each new zone are relatively simple to solve, but then the game likes to throw a few curve balls your way. High Ground is a puzzle you need to pay close attention to, or you might miss a key component to solving it.

To begin, the starting area in front of you will have two bodies you can Control, a Hexahedron, and a Platform. In the main area is a high wall, and the Progress Wheel is on top of this sitting inside – that spot is where you need to get to. However, there is another Platform that you need to get first, and it’s hidden above a ledge of a pillar on the right-hand side of this main room. I missed this the first few minutes as I was so focused on the objects on the ground in front of me.

Grab the Hexahedaron and place it on the ground below the Platform you need to get. Next, pick up the Platform in the main room which is already on the ground, this will place it above your head, then stand next to the Hexahedron. From this position take Control of one of the other bodies in the room. Jump on the Hexahedron, and then jump on the Platform which is being held.

While standing on the Platform, look down at the body holding the Platform and then take Control of them. With this new body, jump on the Hexahedron, then look up to retake Control of the body standing on the Platform above. This will then get you high enough to grab the Platform on the ledge. Now you have all the items you need.

After you’ve grabbed the Platform, take it back to the main area. You should now have two bodies holding platforms above their ends. Take Control of the body that currently has nothing in its hands, and then grab the Hexahedron. Place it on the ground near the wall where the Progress Wheel is located above. Then take Control of one of the other bodies with a Platform, and have them stand next to the Hexahedron.

Now you’ll want to switch back to the body that has no item in its hands. Jump on the Hexahedron, then jump on the Platform which is being held next to the Hexahedron.

From this position take Control of the other body who is holding a platform – not the one directly below you. Position this one next to the Hexahedron.

Then Control the body holding the Platform which has someone standing on top. Now you’ll be able to jump on the Hexahedron, and then jump on the other Platform you’ve just positioned. For this last bit, take Control of the body on the very bottom, and have them jump on the Hexahedron. Now look up and work your way through so you take Control of the body on the very top. You’ll now be high enough to access the Progress Wheel and complete the High Ground puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.