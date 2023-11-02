The Talos Principle 2: The Gift Walkthrough (N1 Puzzle 5)

Taking Control of other bodies is the core mechanic you’ll need to get familiar with in the N1 hub for The Talos Principle 2. The Gift puzzle is one of those challenges, and you’ll have to make use of various items placed in specific positions to get to the end.

Once you’ve begun to get familiar with each hub’s new gameplay system in The Talos Principle 2, the middle puzzles usually like to test you with interesting interactions using these mechanics. Sometimes, though, they’ll combine older techniques as seen in other hubs, and you’ll have not to overthink things too much – or you could end up wasting a lot of time. The Gift sits around the halfway point in the N1 hub being at puzzle 5 and is one of those challenges that uses newer mechanics but joins them with old interactions. You just have to ensure your items are in the right spots in this one. Here is a walkthrough on how to solve The Gift in The Talos Principle 2.

How To Complete The Gift – N1 Puzzle 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Gift is Puzzle 5 in the Desolate Island (N1) region in The Talos Principle 2. This area introduces the Control ability to you, which allows your character to take over other bodies placed within the puzzle environment. When you first enter The Gift, you’ll see an Energy Gate on the left, which is controlled by a red Receiver device. For this puzzle, you have to make your way past this Energy Gate, then use a Fan to ascend to the next elevation, and finally shut down the last Energy Gate, which leads to the Progress Wheel. But there are a few steps for you to get this all done.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you’ll want to stand on the Pressure Plate on the right-hand side as you initially walk into The Gift puzzle – this will shut down the Energy Gate on the right. If you look up to the second elevation, you’ll see another body standing behind some bars. Take Control of this body while staying on the Pressure Plate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With this new body, drop down to the main level to where the Energy Gate has been disabled, and pick up the Hexahedron. Take it out to the main area, and head to the back far right side where you’ll see a Connector and a Red Transmitter behind some bars. Place the Hexahedron down up against the bars, jump on the Hexahedron, then pick up the Connector. If you’re having issues picking up the Connector, I recommend jumping over the bars and then moving the Connector closer to the Hexahedron. There is a ladder in here which you can use to get back to the main area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, grab the Hexahedron, and you need to place it against the wall where the second elevation is located above. This also needs to be sitting far enough along so that it’s away from both sets of bars on the main level and the second level. I found that a great position for this is in line with the pillar that bars are connected to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’ll have to grab the Connector and Connect it to the red Transmitter and red Receiver. Then, place the Connector down on the Hexahedron. This should disable the Energy Gate on the left side of the puzzle. If the red beam is being blocked by the bars, you’ll have to move the Hexahedron slightly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head over to the Energy Gate you just disabled and stand on the Pressure Plate in this area – this will activate the Fan. Look to your right through the bars and take Control of the other body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using this body, make your way over to the fan and use it to float to the second level. From this area, you should now be able to pick up the Connector from this position. You can do this while keeping all the Connections intact. Be careful not to fall down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve accidentally reset the device, just Connect it to the red Transmitter and red Receiver again. Now, place it on the ground on this second level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In these last few steps, take Control of the body standing on the Fan Pressure Plate. Go pick up the Hexahedron in the main room, bring this back, and set it down on the Fan Pressure Plate. Use the fan to ascend to the next level, and then go stand on the Pressure Plate that disables the Energy Gate at the very end. Take Control of the other body behind you, and you’ll now have access to the Progress Wheel.