How To Solve ‘Redshift’ Puzzle In The Talos Principle 2 (N1 Puzzle 7)

The Redshift puzzle in The Talos Principle 2 will put you to the test by having you switch bodies and using some clever mechanics with a Connector. Once you’ve figured out the main gimmick, you’ll be well on your way to reaching that Progress Wheel.

There are a few items to work with inside of N1 puzzle 7, so some trial and error will eventually get you on the right path. But if you’re looking for some inspiration or the complete answer, then we’ve got a breakdown on how to solve the Redshift puzzle in The Talos Principle 2.

How To Complete Redshift – N1 Puzzle 7

Screenshot by Gamepur

Redshift is Puzzle 7 in the Desolate Island (N1) region in The Talos Principle 2. N1 uses the Control ability, where you can switch into other bodies to try and solve puzzles. When you enter the main chamber, there will be a Platform item on the floor directly to your right, and then along the wall further to the right is a Connector up on a ledge. On the left side of this room is a body you can Control, and just past that is a pressure pad that operates a nearby fan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To begin, pick up the Platform near the entrance, and then head over to the pressure pad and stand on it. This will activate the fan. Now take control of the other body in this room, and then use them to stand on top of the active fan. While in the air, jump onto the Platform that the other body is holding above its head.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, look down and take Control of the body holding the platform. Then, move across to the other end toward the Connector on the ledge. When you get here, look up, and take Control of the Body standing on the Platform. Use them to grab the Connector and bring it to the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’ll want to use the Connector on all the Transmitters and Receivers in this puzzle room. There is a red Transmitter, and blue Transmitter down the far end behind some bars. The blue and red Receivers are next to the Energy Gates – blue at the front, and red at the back. This can be done in any order, but I Connected the blue Transmitter and Receiver, then walked over to the red Transmitter and Receivier and Connected them. So you should have four Connections at this point to the Connector.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk back over to the fan area and take Control of the other body. Pick up the Platform and stand on the pressure pad that activates the fan. Next, you need to switch back to the body holding the Connector, have them stand on the active fan, and while in the air, place the Connector on the Platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If not already in position, take Control of the body holding the platform with the Connector and have them walk into a position where the Receiver fills and disables the Energy Gate. Take Control of the body that isn’t holding anything and walk them through past this first Energy Gate. Turn around, look through the bars, and take Control of the body holding the platform in the main area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While holding the platform, move across to the side with the red Transmitter, and position yourself so that the red Receiver fills and disables the second Energy Gate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this last step in Redshift, you need to take Control of the body in between the two gates. You may need to position them in another area that has a line of sight if you’ve left them behind the wall. Just move them more toward the last Energy Gate, and you should be able to Control them. Once you’ve taken Control, head to the Progress Wheel and activate it. That will complete the Redshift puzzle for the N1 region in The Talos Principle 2.