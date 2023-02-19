Hogwarts Legacy is filled with secrets for you to uncover and puzzles for you to solve. As you explore the highlands, you will delve into Treasure Vaults and reveal Merlin Trials that are all meant to test your puzzle-solving skills. One of the many Treasure Vault puzzles is the Arrow Puzzle that appears in the Feldcroft Treasure Vault. This odd puzzle requires a bit of finessing to complete. This guide will show you how to solve the Arrow Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to solve the Feldcroft Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy

On the western side of the map, you can find Feldcroft. You will visit this area pretty frequently as you complete Sebastian’s quests and explore how he is trying to save his sister Anne. If you travel to the west of Feldcroft to where the cliffside is, you will be able to find a Treasure Vault that appears pretty difficult to figure out. Luckily, the solution to the puzzle is far easier than it appears.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you walk down into the vault, you will be greeted by a stone block with an arrow pointing up on it. Looking to the right in the vault, you will see a stack of blocks with one of them having a left-facing arrow. Looking to the left, you will see more blocks with arrows and an extra one sitting on top. To complete the puzzle, you need to place the two loose blocks on to the right-side stack in such a way that it matches the stack of blocks on the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this puzzle, you will need the Wingardium Leviosa spell. If you don’t have it, make sure you complete the assignments for Professor Garlick so you can learn it. Start with the block on the left. Use Wingardium Leviosa on the block to move it and place it in the top right corner of the right side stack of blocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lift the block in the center with the same spell and place it in the top left spot of the right-side block stack. Once you have done this, the doors blocking your access to the treasure will open.