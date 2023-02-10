The Crucio curse is one of the unforgivable curses that you can learn in Hogwarts Legacy by completing the In the Shadow of the Study quest. It’s not a traditional spell the teachers will teach you in class, but you can learn it through outside activities. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete In the Shadow of the Study in Hogwarts Legacy

All In the Shadow of the Study steps and unlocking the Crucio spell in Hogwarts Legacy

The Crucio spell is available through side quests, and you will learn it alongside Sebastian. He’ll talk to you after he argues with Ominis, who storms away after this exchange. When you speak with Sebastian, he shares that he wants to get into a secret Scriptorium that the Slytherin founder, Salazar Slytherin, created. Although Ominis knows how to get into the place, he refuses to share it with Sebastian as he wants to avoid anything to do with the Dark Arts, given his family history. This conversation occurs in the quest, In The Shadow of the Bloodline.

After you listen to this exchange, proceed through other story quests and wait for Sebastian to reach out to you, and Ominis offers to assist. Eventually, Sebastian notifies you that he’s made some progress on the Scriptorium and requires your assistance in a quest called In the Shadow of the Study. Proceed over to Sebastian’s location, and begin the quest. He will lead you to a hallway where Ominis is waiting for you, and you need to open the secret door. To do this, you must light the hallway’s three pillars in quick succession. You can do this using the Incendio spell or Confringo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the other side, the next door will not open until you solve the puzzle. Approach the door, and the key to the puzzle will be there, but the way to open it is on the other side, to the left. You will need to align the pillar to match the key from the previous door before the snake faces and bites you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you unlock this door, repeat this step with the door on the right, and then there will be a third door with a partially revealed key. You will need to memorize it and then repeat it on the final snake pillar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can proceed forward with the pillars gone, where you’ll enter a hallway, and the door shuts behind you. Next, you need to use Revelio to see the words “Crucio” on the ground. When you can, speak with Sebastian, and then tell him that you’ll talk with Ominis. After you’ve done this, tell Sebastian you still want to learn to use the Crucio spell and choose between having the spell done on yourself or performing it on Sebastian. The choice is yours.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A brief cutscene will play out, and you can enter the next room. To proceed forward, find the Slytherin book on the desk next to the door and then speak with Sebastian. The last part of the quest will have you leave the chamber, where you can talk with Ominis to complete the quest and learn Crucio.