How to solve the bridge fire puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

While exploring Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy, there are several mysteries for you to solve as you play the game. Not every secret is associated with the main quest, and you might need to explore off the beaten path to find them. One of these puzzles is the bridge you can find at the center of Hogwarts. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the bridge puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Bridge fire puzzle solution in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find the bridge puzzle at the center of Hogwarts, in the lower part of the school. The bridge connects the Great Hall to several other locations in the school. You can quickly visit this location using the Central Hall Floo Fire fast travel point. It’s important to note that this puzzle requires you to know the Incendio spell.

When you arrive, there are four large cradles, two on each side of the bridge. Only one is on fire, and each has a unique number underneath them. Before you go too far on the bridge, on the northwest side, there will be a symbol on the ground, corresponding to each symbol underneath the cradles of fire. You need to match those symbols with the ones pictured on the bridge.

For the first symbol, you will need to make sure it lines up with the number two. It should already be on fire, so you don’t need a spell.

The second symbol, opposite of the already lit one, will need to be light on fire. You need to light it on fire using the Incendio spell and then line it up so it has a “4” underneath it.

Third symbol will need to be lined up with the number “3”. Finally, you will need to use the Incendio spell to light it on fire.

The fourth and final symbol will need to line up with the “2” below it. Similar to the last two, it also requires the Incendio spell to light it on fire.

When you’ve finished the puzzle, where the key was at the northwest part of the bridge will open up, giving you access to an area below the bridge. There are several chests down there you can now unlock.