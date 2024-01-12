How to Solve the Glistering Cloister Mirror Room Puzzle in Remnant 2

If there’s one thing deadlier than Remnant 2‘s boss battles, it’s definitely its puzzles and riddles.

Since Remnant 2 is a game that can and should be enjoyed in multiplayer mode, getting stuck in a boss battle isn’t so bad. Your buddies will either help you out or be there to comfort you after dying for the thousandth time. Puzzles, on the other hand, are mind-numbing. While Remnant 2‘s mirror room puzzle is not as complex as the Lament’s stone disc puzzle — I mean, seriously, who came up with that — it can still hold you back from getting an excellent loot piece: the Shaed Stone Ring in Remnant 2. In this guide, I’ll show you how to solve the mirror puzzle in Remnant 2 and how to get the Shaed Stone Ring.

Remnant 2: How to Solve the Mirror Puzzle in Glistering Cloister

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve the Mirror Room puzzle in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King, look for a golden vase in the reflection on the floor and shoot in its direction in the real world.

One of the areas where this puzzle room can spawn is the Glistering Cloister, an optional area northeast of the Forlorn Coast, just before the Bruin, Blade of the King exclusive world boss battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find the mirror puzzle room in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King, walk around checking the reflection below until you spot a golden vase that’s not in the real world. Yes, just like Spot the 7 differences, but slightly darker. Keep in mind that the golden vase that helps you solve the mirror puzzle in Remnant 2 could be either on the outer walls or on the sides of the pillar in the center of the room. Mine was on the back wall of the pillar in the center of the room. When you spot the golden vase, aim at where this item would be as per the mirror’s indication and shoot it above to get the Shaed Stone Ring.

How to Get the Shaed Stone Ring in Remnant 2

The Shaed Stone ring can be obtained by solving the mirror room puzzle in the Glittering Cloister, the Gilded Chambers, the Pathway of the Fallen, or the Shattered Gallery.

There isn’t a fixed location for this item to spawn. Whenever the mirror room puzzle spawns, you have a 100% chance of getting the Shaed Stone ring in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King. While I’ve had more success looking for this room in the Glittering Cloister, it can also spawn in those other parts of the world.

The Shaed Stone Ring increases skill damage by 12%. It works wonders with the Ritualist archetype, especially if you’re going for the Sinister Ritualist build in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King.