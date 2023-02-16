How to solve the Lower Hogsfield Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, all Merlin Trials will be unlocked as soon as you complete the Trials of Merlin main story quest, which serves as a kind of tutorial on how Merlin Trials work. During the Trials of Merlin quest, you’ll complete your first Merlin Trial under the guidance of Nora Treadwell. This Merlin Trial takes place close to the little hamlet of Lower Hogsfield, which is on the banks of the Black Lake, south of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But it’s not the only Merlin Trial near Lower Hogsfield. There’s another one on the other side of the village, on the hillside to the west.

Related: How to solve the Upper Hogsfield Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

How to complete the Merlin Trial near Lower Hogsfield

The Lower Hogsfield Merlin Trial is the type of Merlin Trial in which your goal is to move three sets of balls into three sets of holes. It’s possible to move the balls with any kinetic spell, such as Accio or Depulso, but these types of Merlin Trial are much, much easier if you use Wingardium Leviosa, which you can learn by completing Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first set of balls is on the rocks to the southwest of the Merlin Trial marker. Use Wingardium Leviosa to move these balls to the holes west of the Merlin Trial marker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second set of balls is also on the rocks, but to the southeast and further away from the Merlin Trial marker. Use Wingardium Leviosa to move these balls to the holes east of the Merlin Trial marker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third set of balls and set of holes are both some distance to the northeast of the Merlin Trial marker. Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the balls into the holes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have any trouble finding any of the balls or holes, then cast Revelio. This will highlight both balls and holes in bright blue. Fill all the holes with balls and you will have completed the Lower Hogsfield Merlin Trial.