The Marunweem Ruins is one of the southern locations you can find in Hogwarts Legacy, and like many in the game, there’s a nearby Merlin Trial for you to solve. The puzzle in this trial is a Moonstone Pillar, which has you collecting several nearby glowing butterflies flying around the area and bringing them to specific stones. Tracking down these butterflies can be tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the Marunweem Ruins Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Moonstone Pillar Marunweem Ruins Merlin Trial solution in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Marunweem Ruins trial is close to the Floo Flame location on the map. It will be in the Marunweem Lake region, close to the southwest section, close to the border of the ocean, and the Manor Cape region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you activate the Merlin Trial, a glowing stone will be in front of you, with several butterflies to the north.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to drag the butterflies from the north to the first glowing pillar like the moth puzzles you have likely encountered inside Hogwarts and in several story missions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Several more butterflies will be northeast of the first Moonstone Pillar, surrounding a previously lit campfire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grab these butterflies, and head to the south, where you’ll find the next Moonstone Pillar. You do not have to stop using Lumos for the butterflies to connect to the pillar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final butterflies are going to be trickier to find. You will need to make your way to the southeast of the starting location and see them floating in front of a Wizard statue. Make your way down to the slope, and use Lumos to drag them away from this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the Merlin Trial starting location and the final Moonstone Pillar outside the ruins. You’ll have completed this Merlin Trial after you’ve brought the butterflies to this location.