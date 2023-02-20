The West Manor Cap Treasure Vault is among many vaults throughout Hogwarts Legacy. Many of them are difficult to track down, but once you find them, they contain a puzzle inside that you must figure out to obtain the loot. These loot items are helpful for your character to become more powerful and handle some of the more difficult challenges awaiting them as they progress through the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the West Manor Cape Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the West Manor Cape Treasure Vault solution in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can find the West Manor Cape in the Manor Cape section of Hogwarts Legacy, which is close to the very south of the map. These are some of the final locations you can explore in Hogwarts Legacy, and you should expect to have some of the better gear and spells to reach this location. Thankfully, the West Manor Cape Treasure Vault does not require too many advanced spells to survive in this region. You can find the Treasure Vault close to the northern coast of this region, next to the abandoned castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, the entrance to the Treasure Vault will be locked. You will need to use Accio on the lever to the left of the door opening the entrance. Head down into the dungeon, and there will be an Inferius you have to battle against before you can start working on the Treasure Vault puzzle. These creatures are quickly dispatched using fire-based spells like Incendio or Confringo. After you’ve dispatched the enemy, like the entrance to the Treasure Vault, there will be multiple levers to the left and right of the treasure chest entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to pull the correct ones to unlock the door. The best way to find the correct levers is to use the Revelio spell. The correct levers will be highlighted. If you pull on an incorrect one, you start over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve used Accio on the correct levers, the bars protecting the chest will go away, and you can unlock the chest, completing the treasure vault.