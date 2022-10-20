There are many unknown things in Tower of Fantasy, the Vera map, in particular, houses rewarding puzzles and secrets. As you explore the region of Vera, you will come across the Ruin Stones. You need to solve their puzzle, which will reward you with in-game goodies. Solving these Ruins Stones can take some time, but it’s worth the grind. Here is how to solve Vera’s Ruin Stones in Tower of Fantasy.

What are Ruin Stones in Vera

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ruin Stones are big pieces of stone that are found in some parts of the Vera Map. These stones have ancient symbols drawn on them. At first glance, they look like some decorative object in the world, but that’s not the case, as there is a puzzle behind these stones. If you have already come across one and don’t know how to solve it, here is how you can do it.

How to solve Ruin Stones in Vera

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you go into the game’s database to read the description for Ruin Stones, it will tell you that the stones fit together when you view them from a certain angle. This means you need to walk around the stones and find an angle at which the writings on the stones make a shape. Sometimes even when you make the shape, you might still need to walk back a little or move in closer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most of the time, you will easily be able to find the angle which will reveal the shape, but there are some stones where you will be spending quite some time. When you find the perfect angle, the markings will start glowing and drop the gold or black nucleus. You can walk toward the dropped nucleus and press the action button to loot it.