How to spoil the mole’s sabotage attempt in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Running interference.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 14 is to spoil the mole’s sabotage attempt. Yes, a mole is attempting to interfere with IO’s efforts to bring down the Mothership and save the island from the alien invasion.
Players will need to make their way to Corny Complex, then jump up to one of the floating pieces of land that the Mothership is sucking up. There, they will find the ripped up IO bunker, with the central machine sticking out of it. They can then interact with the machine to finish the challenge.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 14 Legendary Quests
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP
- Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP
- Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP
Week 14 Epic Quests
- Activate a rift after purchasing it from a character (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect foraged items at Corny Complex (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Destroy alien eggs (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Eliminate an attached alien parasite (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex (0/25) – 30000 XP
- Damage opponents while in a vehicle (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Pop tires on IO vehicles (0/1) – 30000 XP