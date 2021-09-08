How to spoil the mole’s sabotage attempt in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 14 is to spoil the mole’s sabotage attempt. Yes, a mole is attempting to interfere with IO’s efforts to bring down the Mothership and save the island from the alien invasion.

Players will need to make their way to Corny Complex, then jump up to one of the floating pieces of land that the Mothership is sucking up. There, they will find the ripped up IO bunker, with the central machine sticking out of it. They can then interact with the machine to finish the challenge.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 14 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP

Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP

Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP

Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP

Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP

Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP

Week 14 Epic Quests