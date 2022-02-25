How to sprint in Elden Ring

Elden Ring, like other Soulsborne games, features several instances where players will need to move faster than their normal walk speed. Be it to avoid traps, outrun dangerous enemies, or charge into battle, sprinting is a core mechanic of Elden Ring — but if you’ve never played a Dark Souls-style game before, you may not be aware of how to spring in Elden Ring.

Sprinting is done by holding the B button and moving your character. Sprinting does not drain your stamina, as it did in previous Souls games, and sprinting allows your character to use unique attacks depending on the weapon you are wielding — for example, a Broadsword Light Attack turns into a horizontal cleave, while the Heavy Attack becomes vertical slash.

Sprinting is important, as not only can it help you stay mobile in places you cannot mount up, but also allow you to dash around, or even through, enemies. In Dark Souls games, and especially in Elden Ring, dashing past enemies you do not wish to deal with is not only a viable strategy, it’s highly recommended. Some enemies are too strong for you to face, and it’s best to simply rush right past them if you are ill-prepared.