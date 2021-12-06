How to stagger an enemy in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier offers new challenges each week to help you earn stars towards the season pass. The more stars you earn, the higher your season pass level grows, rewarding you with new cosmetics and items to use in future matches. However, some challenges require you to understand mechanics in the game that are pretty complex. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to stagger an enemy, so you can complete this challenge whenever it comes up.

How to stagger a Candidate

Candidates (enemy players) aren’t that easy to stagger. One method that works consistently is hitting Candidates with two melee combos. This means that you have to hit an enemy with three to four melee attacks twice in a row. However, this requires the enemy to heal in-between those hits, so you may have to do this a couple of times before you get it right.

We’ve had some luck with staggering enemies with headshots from almost all weapons. Automatic weapons definitely work better, but sniper rifles provide a heavy hit and may be more likely to stagger an enemy Candidate.

How to stagger creatures

Staggering creatures is relatively straightforward. Since they have massive health pools, you need to hit them enough times to trigger the stagger state. This will cause them to fall to the ground and be far more vulnerable than they usually are, allowing you to finish them off quickly. In our experience, getting a headshot usually does the trick.