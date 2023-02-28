How to start deciphering Rift Gate coordinates in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1’s Oathbound questline has seen players build a Rift Gate for mysterious NPC Rift Warden Stellan, and the gate now appears to have gone missing in Part 4. After the character admits it could be used as a weapon, it is up to you to solve for its coordinates and retrieve it. However, it will require more than just searching to complete this new challenge. Here’s how to start deciphering Rift Gate coordinates in Fortnite’s Oathbound questline.

Where to decipher Rift Gate coordinates in Fortnite Oathbound

Upon meeting Rift Warden Stellan in the map’s snowy region, the questline will then task you with finding a laptop at the center of region. As marked below, you can begin this hunt by first traveling to the mountain peak placed in between Breakwater Bay and Brutal Bastion. You must then travel inside the mountain to the Cold Cavern landmark by taking the zipline at the top. After you dropped down, the laptop can be located near a broken clocktower and sits on a table next to gray crates.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Despite finding the laptop, you won’t be able to return it to Stellan quite yet. In order to solve for the Rift Gate’s coordinates, the next stage will be to eliminate three players — and defeating NPCs or animals will not count toward the challenge. Keep in mind, you can do this over the course of multiple matches, so your progress will save even if you are eliminated.

By completing the two stages, you will amass a sweet 40,000 XP toward your Battle Pass level. As Oathbound Part 4 comes from the season’s last update, players can also expect to see several other XP and cosmetic-rewarding questlines to partake in. For instance, new Cipher challenges reward 10,000 XP, and a The Witcher crossover questline now gifts the Viper School style for Geralt of Rivia.