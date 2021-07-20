How to start GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners content

GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners is a new expansion to the online world of Los Santos. In it, you can take part in illegal underground street races, set laps on the test track for other players to beat, or even try to pull off the best tricks possible in a car. However, you can’t jump straight into this content. This guide covers how you gain access to everything that’s new in Los Santos Tuners.

Check your map

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you load into GTA Online, check your map. You should see a new icon in the list on the right for the LS Car Meet. Find your nearest LS Car Meet and set a waypoint. Then, you need to drive to this location and head inside to start Los Santos Tuners.

Once inside, you’ll see a cutscene that introduces you to all the major players in this expansion. It also gives you a good idea of who you need to speak to for each activity. If you’re not sure, though, don’t worry. The game will take you through a series of prompts for each new icon once you’ve watched the cutscene and are walking around the parking garage.

From this point on, you’ll be able to take part in races, mod your vehicles, set times on the test track, or just park up and show off your ride. If you don’t trigger this cutscene first, though, you won’t be able to access any of it. The only exception is the new Los Santos Tuners cars. You can purchase these as soon as you load into the game, providing you have a garage to store them in.