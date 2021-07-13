How to start Red Dead Online Blood Money content

Blood Money is 2021’s big summer update for Red Dead Online, bringing a plethora of new content for players to experience and conquer to the game. This guide explains how to start all of the new content in the game so you can begin committing as many Crimes as possible.

Letter from “M”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve downloaded the Blood Money update for Red Dead Online, you’ll need to open your Satchel and read the Letter from “M”. This item will then add a marker on your map for Guido Martelli. This is the NPC that you need to speak to before you can unlock all of the new content in the game. He’s hanging out in Saint Dennis. Look for the yellow dollar sign icon, and you’ll see a popup with all the information you need at this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve met with Guido Martelli, you’ll be able to access the bulk of the new content Blood Money adds: Crimes. This is a new type of activity that you can take on by yourself or with a group of friends. They’re also how you earn Capitale, a new type of currency in Red Dead Online, and something that you’ll want to have a lot of if you’re chasing the best cosmetics in the game.