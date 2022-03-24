Madness is a powerful new status ailment that you can be afflicted with in the Lands Between. Similar to the frenzy status ailment from bloodborne, when your madness bar fills up, you will get a massive chunk of your health taken away. You will also lose health as you are being afflicted with the madness build-up. During your journey, you may have come across the Frenzy-Flame Tower. Like the Brain of Mensis, this tower inflicts madness if you are caught in its line of sight. This guide will show you how to stop the Frenzy-Flame Tower from causing madness in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have been unfortunate enough to come across the Frenzy-Flame Tower, you will know that it builds up the madness status ailment very quickly unless you prepare for it ahead of time. If you haven’t found the Frenzy-Flame Tower yet, you can find it in the northeastern part of Liurnia. To reach it, you will have to follow along the cliffside to the west of the tower up to the top. This cliffside is easily accessed from the East Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace. You can also get to the top of the hill by using the jump area for Torrent further along the base of the cliff.

Before you go after the Frenzy-Flame Tower, you might want to put on some gear that helps protect against madness. Items that have a high focus rating will help protect you from the madness build-up. Clarifying Boluses will also help get rid of madness build-up. Once you are prepared, head up the hill. You can avoid getting hit by madness by timing your runs correctly when the flame of the tower goes out and getting into cover while it is active.

At the top of the hill, instead of running out into the field, turn around and go to the base of the tower. There are ladders inside for you to climb. Climb the ladders, using the wooden planks as cover from the madness effect. Get to the top of the tower and kill all of the enemies at the top. This will stop the madness from affecting anyone else.