How to summon Chi, Omicron Recall: Killing Order FATE in Final Fantasy XIV

You’ll find multiple FATEs appearing throughout Final Fantasy XIV. When you enter the regions in Endwalker, you’re likely going to be on the hunt for many of the Boss FATEs. These FATEs have a chance to spawn if you meet specific requirements, but they don’t always happen. For example, if you’re trying to earn Chi Bolts in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, you need to summon Chi to begin the Omicron Recall: Killing Order FATE. Here’s what you need to know about how this works. The Omicron Recall: Killing Order FATE appears in Ultima Thule.

Before attempting this FATE, we recommend you finish up the Endwalker Main Scenario Quest for Ultima Thule, collect all Ultima Thule Aether Currents, and unlock your Flying Mount. Without it, you won’t be able to reach the Omicron Recall: Killing Order FATE.

When you’re ready with your flying mount, make your way over to Base Omicron, the southeast location of the map, and speak with the NPC N-6205, and these do appear on a timer. There will be two FATEs you need to complete, both with the Omicron Recall name in front of them. You need to finish both of them for Chi to spawn. However, even if you and your group complete these conditions, Chi may not spawn. The boss has a 48-hour timer where it can spawn, which means you may need to do this multiple times before there’s a chance for your group to spawn it. You can monitor your server’s Chi timer across various websites.

Once you meet the specific conditions, Chi will spawn at The Lost Hydraulic, directly north of Base Omicron at coordinates (X:34.4, Y:21.4). You and your group will need to work together to defeat Chi, giving you the chance to earn Chi Bolts to receive the Level Checker mount.