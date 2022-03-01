There are many NPC invasions that you will encounter during your journey. While some of these invaders are random, some are linked to specific questlines. One of these is Edgar the Revenger, who goes on a killing spree after his daughter is killed before her time. Here is how to summon Edgar the Revenger in Elden Ring.

You will start this questline when you meet Irina. She will be sitting next to the road when you first get off the bridge connecting Limgrave to the Weeping Peninsula. Speak with her and exhaust her dialogue to get a letter that is addressed to her father, Edgar. It turns out that Castle Morne is under siege and you will need to help.

Make your way south to Castle Morne. You can easily get there by following the road. When you arrive, take the elevator up into the courtyard. Make your way across the courtyard and past the Pumpkin Head on the other side. Make a right past the gate and climb the ladder to get onto the wall. After dealing with some of the Misbegottens here, jump off a ledge on the left to land on some scaffolding. You will run into some Misbegottens fighting some knights. Deal with them and continue down the wall and up the tower to find Edgar sitting on a bench.

Talk to Edgar and he will tell you that he won’t leave until the siege is dealt with. This means you will need to progress through the rest of the castle and defeat the boss at the end. After defeating the boss, talk to Edgar again and he will leave the castle. Make your way back to where Irina was to find Edgar crying over her dead body. He will swear revenge on whoever killed her.

Head north of Limgrave to the land of Liurnia. On the western edge, you will find a shack called The Revenger’s Shack. Rest at the Site of Grace here and Edgar the Revenger will appear. Defeat him to finish off Edgar’s questline.