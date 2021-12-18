A core mechanic of Five Nights at Freddy’s since the beginning has been the Security Room. In it, you are situated in the middle of a room, surrounded by door switches and lights to ward off the evil animatronics. In Security Breach, despite being a more free-roaming game, there are still Security Rooms to contend with. Here’s how to survive Security Room Lockdowns in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Every Security Room you come across will have different mechanics, and so it is important to pay attention to what Freddy says. The first you will encounter plays similar to FNAF1, in which you have to keep an eye on your cameras, and close the door when the animatronics shuffle too close. You can’t leave the doors shut, however, as this will drain the battery. No battery, no door close, which means you will die.

It’s easiest to filter back and forth between the two hallway cameras and simply respond whenever you see an animatronic roaming too close. All you need to do is change your cameras every few seconds, and if you see Roxy or Monty, close whatever door they’re at. There are other Security Room challenges, such as Chica’s Pizza Delivery — just follow what Freddy tells you and it’ll be no problem.