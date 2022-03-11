Becoming an actor takes quite a bit of work, talent, and patience. When you’re working to become an actor in BitLife, you’ll want to put some particular time into the talent by honing your craft and making sure you can put on the best show possible. You’ll be able to do that by taking acting lessons. In this guide, we’ll detail how to take acting lessons in BitLife, and how they help carve out a pathway for you to grow into a movie star actor.

You can start taking acting lessons at a young age, roughly around when your character has reached 10 years old. At this point, you’ll need to head over to the Mind and Body tab under the Activities category. From there, at the top, you’ll see the option to take acting lessons. Your character will need to take these lessons every year to increase their overall Acting Skill, increasing the chances of them being discovered by an agent who wants to sponsor them in acting roles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to take these acting lessons as soon as possible. The more you can increase your character’s Acting Skill at a young age, the easier it is to grow into an acting career at a younger age, and you won’t have to wait until their older to benefit from it. Make sure to take acting lessons every year to increase your skill.