How to take off your hat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you first start your journey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you are sent to your room to pick up your bag and hat. Now, we all know that hats can be cute, but we didn’t spend one hour customizing our character’s hair just to hide it under a straw hat! Well, all we have to do to fix this problem is to take off the hat. But how can you do this? Luckily, we have accessed every part of the inventory and found out exactly how to do it. So, here is how you can take off/remove your hat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to remove hat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

To take off your hat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will have to enter the Outfit menu by pressing the left button on the D-pad. In this menu, you can change your uniform, socks, hat, gloves, and even backpack. However, to take off your hat, all you need to do is head over to the hat category by using the D-pad again and pressing the X to remove your hat, as shown by the helper in the bottom right of the screen.

If you just didn’t like the starting hat then don’t worry, there are many more options in the game. By going to one of the clothing shops in one of the major towns in the game, you can select one of the trendiest hats in all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region.

Hats are not the only thing you can change in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can also change your socks, shoes, gloves, backpack, and phone case. All of these can be changed either by accessing the Outfit menu which you just used, or by buying new clothes from the shops we just mentioned earlier.