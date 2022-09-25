How to tame a Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Evolve is a lanky and lethal dinosaur. Its ability to move between land and water seamlessly makes it a force of nature. Though better suited to aquatic combat, the Baryonyx is one of the best creatures to tame for early game land-based exploration. The Baryonyx is a semi-aquatic tame in Ark: Survival Evolved. It has no oxygen bar, which means you don’t need to surface with it to avoid drowning, and its speed in the water makes it undeniably one of the better water tames at lower levels. This guide will explain the simplest and most effective method for taming the Baryonyx in Ark Survival Evolved.

What the Baryonyx is used for in Ark: Survival Evolved

In addition, the Baryonyx has a deadly water-spinning attack, similar to that of the Sarcosuchus’s belly roll, dealing massive damage. An added benefit to the spinning attack of the Baryonyx is that it will stun and dismount any survivor in the attack’s hitbox. This means that if players are chasing you, and you can lure them into the water, you’ll be able to gain the upper hand.

Where to find and what you need to tame the Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Baryonyx is generally found around swamp biomes. Their height and thin bodies easily identify them.

The best place to tame the Baryonyx is on dry land. Avoid water taming, as they’re fast and deadly. They’ll automatically agro onto you, making it simple to lure them out of the water.

You’ll need the following items to tame the Baryonyx, and the higher the damage percentage of your weapons, the less tranquilizing ammunition you’ll need:

1x Bola or 1x Net Projectile.

Harpoon Launcher if you’re using a Net Projectile.

A Crossbow or a Longneck Rifle (the Longneck Rifle is the recommended taming weapon if you’re low-level). Tek Bow.

Tranquilizing Arrows, Tranquilizing Darts, Shocking Tranquilizing Darts, or Element Shards. Bring as many as you can carry, just in case something goes wrong; you may need backup ammunition.

Regular Kibble. At a 1x Taming Rate, a level 150 Baryonyx will require x11 Regular Kibble. You can also use a Sanguine Elixir to increase the taming total by 30% one time. If you have no Kibble, you can use Raw Prime Fish Meat or Raw Fish Meat instead.

How to tame the Baryonyx in Ark: Survival Evolved

You’ll need to lure the Baryonyx out of the water. This is to save your life and lower the risk of your tame being interrupted by other wild, aggressive creatures in the water.

Once you’ve drawn the Baryonyx from the water, you’ll want to use your Bola or Net Projectile to keep them in place. Then, after you’ve immobilized the Baryonyx, shoot it with your chosen weapon and related tranquilizing method. Remember, headshots deal more Torpor to the creature, and always stop firing once the creature has fallen unconscious, or you’ll lower the taming efficacy and ruin a perfect tame.