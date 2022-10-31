How to tame a Dung Beetle in Ark: Survival Evolved

In Ark: Survival Evolved, all creatures, great and small, are vital to the game. Everything has a use, whether through the resources you can gain by harvesting them or harvesting with them or their offensive capabilities. This remains true for the slow-moving, unassuming Dung Beetle in Ark: Survival Evolved. Though small and generally not part of the most extraordinary creature list, the Dung Beetle definitely falls under the must-have list. This guide details how to tame and where to find the Dung Beetle in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Dung Beetle and what it does in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Dung Beetle can be found all around the map, but it prefers hot and dryer conditions. Places that have lava are prime locations for them, as well as desert areas. They’ll often travel in pairs, but you can also find them alone. The Dung Beetle is a gentle creature and won’t attack players or tames, and their slow-moving speed makes them easy to tame. The Dung Beetle is vital because of its ability to produce the essential resource, Fertilizer which is needed for keeping your gardens growing and crops up in stock.

What you’ll need to tame the Dung Beetle in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Dung Beetle isn’t a complicated tame at all. In fact, you’ll only need one item and perhaps a weapon for protection. This is because the areas you’ll find them in can be frequented by other, more violent creatures like the Mantis or Argentavis. This is the list of what you’ll need to tame the Dung Beetle, and it is kind of gross:

Small, Medium, or Large Feces or Spoiled Meat. You can feed them Human Feces or Raw Meat, but they are less effective than the other taming foods. For a level 150 Dung Beetle on a 1x Taming Speed server, you will need 10 Large Feces or 14 Medium Feces.

A weapon and ammunition in case the wild creatures try to kill you.

How to tame the Dung Beetle in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Dung Beetle is a Passive tame, which means you cannot knock them out if you want to tame them. You’ll need to place your chosen taming food (gross, yes) in your inventory and approach your Dung Beetle. You will see a prompt to feed them with your interact key.

Once they’ve been fed, you will have to wait for them to become hungry again. The Dung Beetles don’t move quickly, but they are easy to lose track of, so follow or keep an eye on them until you feed them once more.