How to tame a Stegosaurus in Ark: Survival Evolved

There are plenty of creatures that players can use in Ark: Survival Evolved, but none are quite so valued and used as the Stegosaurus. While offering very little in the way of brute force, and being a mostly docile herbivore, the Stegosaurus, or Stego, is an unassuming creature. However, for the PvP and even the PvE communities in Ark: Survival Evolved, the Stego is one of the most important tames to have. In this guide, we’ll explain how to tame the Stego in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Stegosaurus does in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Stego is a docile herbivore that remains passive until attacked, choosing to roam in pairs or threes. The Stego serves as a solid mount that protects the rider and is a great way to carry large and heavy items thanks to its carry weight. Since its TLC update, the Stego has gained variations to its armor-plating. The fact that the Stego is able to do this allows it to change the way that it can gather resources, as well as contribute to the PvP side of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Stego has a very high Health pool, particularly if bred out correctly. This high Health pool, coupled with a decent armor saddle and the buff from a Yutyrannus, can mean that your Stego will be able to soak fire from Turrets if you’re trying to raid a base. The protection it offers the rider is also a great draw to avid PvP players.

The Stego is also capable of impaling enemy players and even the Forest Titan if you aim your attack correctly. Impaling players can break their armor, leaving them wide open. The impale attack is limited to weight, but oddly enough, the Forest Titan only has a drag weight of 35, so it can be affected.

Related: How to tame a Rex in Ark: Survival Evolved

How to tame the Stegosaurus and what you’ll need in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Stegosaurus is a slow-moving creature, but the trouble comes in when their herd moves in to attack you too. To counter this, make sure you have the following items ready:

Regular Kibble x32 for a 150 Stego on a server with a 1x Taming Speed, 32 Sarco Kibble if playing on Mobile, or Crops.

Longneck Rifle, Crossbow, or Tek Bow.

Shocking Tranquilizing Darts, Tranquilizing Arrows, or Element Shards.

Narcotics or Narcoberries.

Harpoon Launcher and Net Projectile.

You can opt to first immobilize the Stego and its friends if you’re concerned about the Stego being too fast; however, it’s quite simple to tame these guys. You need to simply employ the shoot-and-run attack. If the Stego does get too close to you, remember that it stops before it attacks, meaning you have a second to run. Keep shooting it until it passes out, and use your chosen taming food. You can also use a Sanguine Elixir for a once-off boost.