How to tame an Ichthyosaurus in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Ichthyosaurus in Ark: Survival Evolved is the prehistoric version of the dolphin. These often overly friendly creatures can be found in nearly every body of ocean water in the game and are found to be traveling in small pods. While they are certainly not the most resilient or robust creatures of the game, they are the perfect early game tame for any Survivor who wants to get into the water and explore. The Ichthyosaurus might not hold up against other creatures, but it remains a solid option. This guide will detail how to tame the Ichthyosaurus in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Ichthyosaurus is good for in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Ichthyosaurus doesn’t have the best HP or Melee damage, not even close when compared to other creatures in the ocean. However, they’re fast and agile and incredibly easy to tame. The Ichthyosaurus is a non-aggressive creature, and they’ll even follow a Survivor, making taming them very easy.

The Ichthyosaurus can easily outswim the Megalodon, and if you’re running underwater Loot Crates, they’re an excellent option for quick in and out missions.

Where to find the Ichthyosaurus and what you’ll need to tame them in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ichthyosaurus can be found on every map apart from Aberration, Exctiontion, and Scorched Earth. They’re found more often in shallow oceanic waters, and they’ll travel in pods. As mentioned, they’ll follow the Survivor around and can even end up crowding you to the point of suffocation, so be careful. You’ll need the following items to tame the Ichthyosaurus:

1x Scuba Tank

Simple Kibble or Raw Mutton. A level 150 Ichthyosaurus being tamed at a 1x Taming Speed requires 5 Simple Kibble. A Sanguine Elixir can be used to boost taming by 30% once.

How to tame the Ichthyosaurus in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ichthyosaurus is a passive tame, which means that you won’t be able to tame it if it has been knocked unconscious. To tame them, place your chosen taming food into the last slot of your Hotbar and approach them. You’ll receive the prompt to feed them. Keep repeating the process until they’ve been completely tamed.