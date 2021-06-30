How to tame animals in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4

One of the things that have changed slightly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is how animals are tamed. While you still need to walk up to them and interact with them to do it, the removal of an important resource in the form of animal bones seems to mean people think you cannot make the Hunter’s Cloak anymore.

The good news is that you can, you just need four pieces of meat to make it in Chapter 2 Season 7, and you can get meat by hunting animals on the map during your matches. Once you have four pieces of meat, you can open your Inventory, click on Crafting, and then click on the meat to get access to the Hunter’s Cloak option.

You can also use other types of food to distract the animals while you tame them. All animals have a different type of food they like to eat that can be used to do this:

Wolves – meat

Boars – apples

Chickens – corn

While these food types will distract the animals for a short time, the Hunter’s Cloak will stop them from reacting to you in any way, and will make life much easier when trying to tame animals in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.