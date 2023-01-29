The Desert Titan is one of the three Titan bosses you can fight and tame in Ark: Survival Evolved. The only flying Titan in the line-up, it can be very challenging to fight if you don’t know how. However, it’s also a great tool to tame if you’re up against a base that’s just a little too inconveniently located up on the high ground. This is how you can tame the Desert Titan in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What you’ll need to tame the Desert Titan in Ark: Survival Evolved

You can summon the Desert Titan at its terminal in the desert biome, at the end of the Artifact of Chaos cave. You’ll need the following items:

Artifact of Chaos x1

Corrupt Heart x100

Fire Talon x10

Sarcosuchus Skin x10

You’ll also need a lot of prepared items to survive the battle, as the Desert Titan hits hard and does a lot of damage if you’re unfortunately caught up in its attacks. Items such as the following can help you a lot:

Sleeping Bags as respawn points.

Med Brews, as many as you can make.

Decent Flak or Tek Armor with high Durability.

A weapon.

A high-level mount – a flying creature is recommended, such as an Astrodelphis or a Lightning Wyvern. You can also try using a Managamr but ensure it has been bred out with high Stamina and has a very good Saddle on it.

How to tame the Desert Titan in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Desert Titan does not at any point touch the ground. Your battle will either be in the skies or long-ranged from the ground. The Desert Titan has a series of annoying attacks that you’ll need to be aware of as you’re trying to tame it. Like the Forest and Ice Titan, you must destroy the Corrupt Nodes on the Desert Titan if you want to tame it.

You can use its own lightning AoE against it by hiding under its wing right under the corruption, which is located where the black veins are. The Titan’s corruption will take damage instead of you. You can also jump on its back for a short time to shoot it, but the Titan will barrel-roll you off. The corruption appears in three places, on either wing and at its tail end.

Letting the lightning strike the nodule would be the best way to destroy them without letting the Desert Titan lose too much Health and eventually die. Using a slow creature like the Quetzel, and flying under the wing can be a useful strategy to do this. If you’re not careful, you’ll be targeted by a Flock, a group of flying creatures under the Titan’s command that will seek you out and kill you.

Once the Nodes have been destroyed, you’ll be able to tame the Titan. It comes with its own saddle and is tamed for 24 hours before you’ll have to tame it again.