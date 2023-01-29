The Forest Titan is a special tame in Ark Survival Evolved that was introduced with the launch of the Extinction map. Much like the Titanosaur, the Forest Titan is not a permanent tame, but while players have it, it can be incredibly powerful and useful. The Forest Titan is able to strike hard and true, dealing a ton of damage on land. This guide will explain exactly what you’ll need and how to tame the Forest Titan in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What you need to tame the Forest Titan in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll first have to Summon it, as you would with any other Boss-type creature in Ark: Survival Evolved. It is located in the Artifact of the Growth cave. To do the summoning, you’ll need the following items:

Artifact of the Growth x1

Corrupt Heart x100

Sauropod Vertebra x10

Tyrannosaurus Arm x10

You’ll also need a lot of prepared items to survive the battle, as the Forest Titan hits hard and does a lot of damage if you’re unfortunately caught up in its attacks. Items such as the following can help you a lot:

Sleeping Bags as respawn points.

Med Brews, as many as you can make.

Decent Flak or Tek Armor with high Durability.

A weapon.

A high-level mount – a flying creature is recommended, such as an Astrodelphis or a Lightning Wyvern. You can also try using a Managamr but ensure it has been bred out with high Stamina and has a very good Saddle on it.

How to tame the Forest Titan in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Forest Titan is tall and mean and likes to get up close and personal. It will walk closer to you; if you’re not on a tamed creature, you’ll probably die from its attacks. The Forest Titan can use Vines to attack you from range and even grab you, as well as a heavy-hitting stomp attack. It also shoots seeds from its back and swipes as a basic melee attack. Wild Forest Wyverns will spawn and you can ride them to deal fire damage as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To tame the Forest Titan, you must not attack the Titan itself but rather destroy the purple Corrupt Nodes on its body. You’ll see them on the shoulders of the Forest Titan, which means you’ll only be able to strike them with a flying mount’s attacks or with a long-range weapon. Once you’ve successfully shot the Nodes, the arms of the Forest Titan will actually fall off until the second phase starts.

Second phase of Taming the Forest Titan in Ark: Survival Evolved

The second phase is the same as the first; instead of shooting two large Corrupted Nodes, you’ll be firing on only one. The last Node spawns from the chin of the Forest Titan, and it is much harder to hit, thanks to the placement and movement of the Titan. You’ll have to be careful not to hit the Forest Titan too much, as it will keep the HP you tame it on and not regenerate it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve destroyed the last Node, the Forest Titan will fall limp to the ground, and you’ll be able to safely approach it and find a text asking if you wish to tame the Kaiju. Once tamed, the Forest Titan will stand up and become equipped with its own saddle.