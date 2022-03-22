How to target enemies in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The enemies you battle against in Ghostwire: Tokyo are dangerous, and you’ll need to defeat them using your Ethereal weaving powers. The SP energy you use to channel your Ethereal weaving is limited, and once you’re out, you’ll be desperate to find more during an encounter. To make sure every shot counts, you want to make sure you’re targeting your enemies. Here’s what you need to know about targeting enemies in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

While battling, if you’re using a PlayStation controller, you want to hold the L2 button. While it, your aim will automatically follow the closest Visitor insight of you, making it much easier to hit them with any of your Ethereal attacks. You need to make sure you hold the button, or you will merely zoom in on your target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want to swap targets, let go of the target button and manually swap over to the nearest target. Once you’ve decided on your next target, hold down the target button, and you’ll automatically zoom in on them and follow them around. While targeting an enemy in Ghostwire, you don’t see a reticle around them beyond the standard one you already have, but you will follow them as they move around the area. If you break line of sight, you will lose your target.