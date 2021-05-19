How to throw a knife in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

In Roblox Murder Mystery 2, players can play the role of either Innocent, the Sheriff, or the Murderer. Innocents need to run and hide from the murderer, doing anything they can to stay alive. You also need to try and figure out who the murderer is.

The Sheriff works with Innocents, and is armed with a weapon of their own. They can try to take down the murderer and must try to save as many Innocents as they can. Finally, the Murderer has to try and keep their murderous intentions a secret from the Sheriff, while taking out as many Innocents as possible over the course of a game.

To do this, they are armed with a knife. You can swipe with the knife at anyone that is close to you, or you can throw it at people who are far away. How you throw the knife will depend on the platform you are playing on:

PC – on PC, all you need to do is holding the E key while your knife is out. Press 1 to take out the knife, then aim carefully and hold the E button to throw it. You can also press the shift key which will make aiming easier. Don’t forget to hit 1 again to put away your knife afterward.

Mobile – On mobile, all you need to do is hit the throw button that will be on the screen when your knife is equipped.

Console – On console, players can just hit the left trigger to throw the knife, as long as the knife is out.

And that’s it, you can now throw the knife on every platform while playing Roblox Murder Mystery 2.