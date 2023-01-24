How to win as the Sheriff in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 — Best tips to win as the Sheriff

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 can require a lot your brain, especially when playing the sheriff. The frustration of getting killed by the murderer when you have the power to kill them is something no player likes. To overcome that frustration and win games as the sheriff in Roblox Murder Mystery 2, follow the tips below.

Tip to win as the Sheriff

You should keep four things in mind when playing as the sheriff. These are essential tips you can build on to become the best player in the game.

Keeping distance

The first thing you should do when you get sheriff is to maintain distance from everyone. That way, you won’t have to fear being killed by the murderer from behind or being put in a bad position. This also means not running into any rooms or spaces where there is not much space. Additionally, it allows you to observe everyone and notice if anyone behaves weirdly, which will help identify the murderer.

Not drawing out weapons

Many players, when playing sheriff, tend to have their weapons out, but you should always avoid that. The reason is that the murderer will know your identity, making it easier for them to take down innocents or directly you. You should always keep your identity secret until the murderer makes a scene and gives you a chance to take them down.

Taking down the jumping murderer

If you have discovered the murderer, taking them down can be a pain sometimes, especially when they constantly spam jumps. You can overcome that by hiding your weapons and showing yourself as innocent while keeping a good watchful distance. After some time, most players stop jumping, which is your chance to give a surprise killing blow.

What if the murderer doesn’t make a move

Sometimes the murderer will not kill anyone or behave oddly for a minute or so, which makes the sheriff go wild. In this scenario, you must outpatient the murderer. Like you, the murderer is probably getting frustrated with all the waiting around, so wait a little longer, and the murderer will make their move, making that game that much easier for you.